Alzheimer’s has no cure and it is one of the diseases in which the most efforts are being put into medical research. Now, a new study carried out in the US points to a relatively common virus as the trigger of this disease.

American scientists have found telltale signs of a specific herpes virus in the brains of people who had died from Alzheimer’s disease.

The virus, called cytomegalovirus (HCMV)is one of nine herpes viruses, but not the type related to cold sores or sexually transmitted infections.

It spreads through body fluids such as saliva and most people contract it during childhood without showing symptoms. The virus was present in up to half of the cases of the disease studied.

Researchers at Arizona State University believe that in some people, this virus could stay present, stay active and travel to the brain via the vagus nerve, the body’s superhighway between the gut and the brain.

Once it gets there, it seems to trigger immune reactions They could help form the sticky plaques and tangles that prevent brain cells from communicating properly with each other.

The author of the study, Dr. Ben Readheadan expert in neurodegenerative diseases, said: “We believe we found a biologically unique subtype of Alzheimer’s that may affect 25 to 45 percent of people with this disease.”

This form of Alzheimer’s examined in this study involves common brain changes, such as amyloid plaques and tau tangles. But it also brings with it a distinctive viral fingerprint, as well as antibodies and immune cells that cause inflammation.

Postmortem examinations showed that Alzheimer’s patients had more immune cells than drove inflammationwhile his intestines and cerebrospinal fluid showed clear signs of viral activity.

The researchers also found traces of the virus in the vagus nerve, which indicates how it travels to the brain.





The virus generally spreads through body fluidsbut remains latent in most healthy people.

At 80 years old, around 80% of us have antibodies against it, But researchers detected active infections in people with Alzheimer’s, suggesting a link.

Now, the team is working on a blood test to detect this chronic intestinal infection early. They believe that could be treated with antivirals and potentially prevent the onset of Alzheimer’s.

The doctor Eric Reimanlead author of the study, said: “We are excited by the possibility that our findings will shape the study, treatment and prevention of Alzheimer’s.”

The team’s findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementiacould lead to big changes in the treatment of the disease.