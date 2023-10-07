Over the past five weeks, the Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry on Fraud Policy and Services listened to 43 hearings. The committee members mainly spoke to politicians and civil servants, but victims and other involved parties also had their say. The committee tried to find out where the government’s rigid fraud policy originated, who was responsible, and what it led to.

Now that the hearings are over, it’s time to take stock. In this episode of Hague Affairs we discuss this parliamentary inquiry. Based on crucial interrogations, Rik Rutten explains the common thread of the survey.

