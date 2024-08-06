The United States has numerous high-prestige chains that have become world-class throughout the world, and Among them are Costco and Starbuckswhich They used a particular strategy in common to be able to relaunch their sales in an economic context in which customers are looking to save due to rising prices.

According to the criteria of

These loyalty programs They consist of memberships offered by both chains with a monthly premium for their members in exchange for a series of benefits. which usually ends up being profitable for companies: for example, Costco claims that its executive membership members account for 73 percent of its global sales.

“Executive members get a 2 percent annual reward,” they say on Costco’s official website about the service, which It costs US$60 a year and offers additional values, such as lower prices on check printing, car purchasesroadside assistance included at no charge for vehicles covered through the auto insurance program, and additional travel benefits.

At Starbucks they offer membership of Starbucks Rewrards, which consists of adding stars over time through purchases at any branch of the chain, and then those stars can be exchanged by the customer for different rewards depending on the amount redeemed.

So, The authorities of these chains themselves explained on more than one occasion that they were able to maintain a good level of sales. Despite the economic complications that have arisen recently, it is an effective strategy that is beginning to be implemented by other major chains.

Big chains are finding ways to overcome economic difficulties Photo:iStock Share

The US chain that wants to copy the strategy of Costco and Starbucks

On the official Etsy page they communicated that They will launch a new loyalty program in September to promote the arrival of more customers to their stores: This is Etsy Insidera membership that will be intended for a select group of buyers in the United States, who will have access to “exclusive benefits,” according to Business Insider.

Free US domestic shipping, a special birthday bonus, and a limited edition tote bag they designed in collaboration with an Etsy seller, or Also discounts and offers with selected sellers are some of the benefits that Etsy Insider members will get Starting in September, an initiative that seeks to replicate the success that Costco and Starbucks achieved with this strategy.