This year, the communities governed by the Popular Party agreed common dates, with the same duration of the evidence and order of the matters

The common selectivity of the PP will continue to advance the next course. At the moment, in the autonomies governed by the party led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, common dates for the tests of June and July, which will have the same duration have been agreed. In addition, the order of subjects will be the same.

The popular also marked the same matrices of content, in practice, and due to the curricular differences between autonomous communities, the total harmonization has been impossible to achieve In this course. Although in their minimum document (what they called a specifications matrix) it was explained that students would be examined from prehistory to the present in history of Spain, if there are communities that only study during the course the nineteenth century, such homogenization cannot be carried out.

As reported by the PP in a note, all the work of the Autonomous Communities of the PP for 2026 has been made available to the Conference of Rectors of the Spanish Universities (CRUE), with which the party met on February 18 and maintains permanent contact and good tune.

For the 2025 exams, some were also established Common evaluation criteria: The reduction of the note by grammatical or spelling inmate in language and literature will be up to two points and one in the rest of the subjects.