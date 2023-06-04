The mayoress of Barcelona and BComú candidate, Ada Colau, after the results of election night. Gianluca Battista

Barcelona en comú, the party of the acting mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, has appealed to the Zone Electoral Board the definitive count of the results of the municipal elections of the past 28-M so that they are attributed the 150 votes of an act from the Ciutat Vella district that they believe were given to citizens by mistake. In the form to report the votes, the boxes of the Ciutadans, Barcelona en comú and PACMA parties were consecutive and the comunes understand that theirs were wrongly awarded to the orange party. The appeal before the Electoral Board does not affect the scheduled date of the investiture of the future mayor (July 17), which would only be affected if a judicial appeal ended up being filed before the Litigation (then the investiture would be postponed to July 7). .

Friday’s recount was important because –after Xavier Trias (Junts) in first place– the Comunes came third (with nine councillors) after the PSC (10 councillors) by barely 141 ballots. Colau’s party hoped that if the final count placed them in second place, they would have more legitimacy to lead the attempt to agree on a tripartite pact between them, the Socialists and the ERC. But the recount widened the distance between common and socialists: from 141 votes to 342.

The party led by Colau had until midnight on Saturday to appeal the final vote count that was held on Friday at the Ciutat de la Justícia. The formation has reported that they did so late on Saturday, appealing to the Zone Electoral Board, upon detecting some “material errors” in the tally sheet. The commons also ask that all null vote envelopes be opened, because this time there were 6,400 (three times as many as in 2019) and during the final count a quarter are usually validated. This was the case of the previous municipal elections: of the 2,013 null votes that were counted on election night, almost 500 ended up being validated in the count that takes place the following Friday.

After almost 10 hours of tense counting last Friday at the Zone Electoral Board, in the City of Justice of Barcelona, ​​the final results maintain the same distribution of councilors as last Sunday, May 28, so that Xavier Trias prevails (Junts) with 11 councilors, followed by Jaume Collboni with 10 councilors and Colau with nine. Specifically, Barcelona en comú has now requested that the minutes of the table 1-045-U, of Ciutat Vella, be considered valid, which reflects five votes for Ciudadanos, 150 for them and four for PACMA, since they understand that it is ” consistent” with the number of votes cast and that there are also two copies of the minutes that validate it.

In the recount carried out last Friday by the Zone Electoral Board, a total of 4 votes were finally granted to BComú and 150 to CS, in reference to table 1-045-U, which Colau’s party attributes to a material error by skipping one of the columns. For this reason, BComú requests in its appeal that the results reflected in these minutes be considered valid -with 150 votes for Colau, 4 for PACMA and 5 for CS-, which were the ones that were approved on election night and that were not they took into account last Friday in the count.

As the difference between the PSC and BComú increased to 342 votes in last Friday’s count, if this appeal were accepted it would hardly entail a change in the current correlation of forces, unless new changes were added originating from possible resources from other candidacies. According to BComú, their appeal is not a challenge and does not affect the date of the inauguration, although they consider that they have the right to request that the errors that they believe there were in the count be clarified.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter