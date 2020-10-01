The common-law wife of Sergei Zakharov, who died in an accident with the participation of actor Mikhail Efremov, Irina Sterkhova wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A copy of the document was at the disposal of Moskovsky Komsomolets.

The Russian woman complained to the head of state that she was not recognized as a victim, despite dozens of applications to the Investigative Committee, the prosecutor’s office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Chamber of Lawyers. According to her, the decisive reason for this was the conclusion of the district police officer, who indicated that her common-law husband allegedly rented a bed in her apartment. This document was obtained forged through a lawyer with whom Sterkhova consulted.

“I trusted him, told everything, but in fact it turned out that he is a close friend [адвоката Ефремова Эльмана] Pashayev, and with his submission, the district police officer drew up and handed him a forged document, which he subsequently handed over to Pashayev. With the help of this “document,” Pashayev and others began to talk about the bed, thereby continuing to insult me ​​and humiliate Sergei’s memory, “the deceased’s common-law wife shared.

Related materials

She stressed that Zakharov’s official wife, Margarita, as well as his brother and wife gave false testimony at the preliminary investigation and court, misleading the investigation and the court and preventing them from taking a legal and well-grounded decision regarding her petitions.

“I ask you to help establish the truth, restore your good name, honor and dignity. Take control over the verification of my arguments, ”Sterkhova addressed. She explained to the publication that she would demand the cancellation of the sentence and recognition of herself as a victim.

The actor had previously filed an appeal against the verdict. He indicated that he repented, pleaded guilty and asked to mitigate his punishment.

The accident involving Efremov occurred on June 8. The artist was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication. He drove into the oncoming lane and collided with a car driven by the driver Sergey Zakharov. He died. On September 8, Efremov was sentenced to eight years in prison.