As detailed CBS News, Starbucks named Brian Niccol, current CEO of Chipotle, as new CEO of the renowned coffee shop with a global presence. In a press release, Starbucks praised Niccol saying that he had a focus on people and culture, brand, menu innovation, operational excellence and digital transformation that earned tremendous results for the Mexican food chain.

“Revenues have nearly doubled, profits have increased sevenfold and the share price has has increased by almost 800 percent during his leadership“the coffee shop detailed about its new CEO. In the statement, it was also announced that Niccol will begin his new role as CEO on September 9.; while Rachel Ruggeri, the company’s chief financial officer, will be the interim CEO until then. In addition, Mellody Hobson, the chairwoman of the board of directors, will now be the lead independent director.

In this way, beyond the different reasons that lead to change, Both chains will make a modification important in administration and They will appoint a new CEO.

The chain is going through a rough financial period. Photo:iStock Share

Starbucks’ financial woes

Starbucks is facing a tough financial time, with declining sales and a falling share price.. According to CBS Newsthe company is losing ground among consumers worldwide. This earned it the first quarterly revenue drop since the beginning of 2020, when the world was in the throes of the pandemic.

Its sales revenue from its well-known coffee and pastry shops fell by 3 percent. in the period between January and March, compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, on the stock exchange, the company’s share price has decreased by 18 percent of its value so far in 2024.