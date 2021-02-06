The Board of Spokespersons of the Regional Assembly yesterday called an extraordinary plenary session, to be held next Tuesday, February 9, starting at 10 am, with the aim of voting on two proposals for the constitution of special investigative commissions on vaccinations outside of protocol against Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia.

The initiatives come from Ciudadanos and PSOE, who each registered their own motion on their own. They are very similar and only the object of it changes, which is written in a different way. Most likely, facing the plenary session on Tuesday, both parliamentary groups will reach an agreement and present a single proposal to be put to the vote of the deputies. If not, they will be voted on separately. In any case, the PP will pronounce in favor of both “because we have nothing to hide, just as surprises are taken by other parties,” said its spokesman in the Regional Assembly, Joaquín Segado.

If the commission is created, the sessions will not be open to the public, contrary to what happened in the past legislature with the investigation commission on the Escombreras desalination plant. Both formations requested publicity at first, but gave it up after being warned that personal and health data protected by law would be processed.

The regional leader of Cs, Ana Martínez Vidal, affirmed that in this commission it will be known who are “those politicians who have used their position for their own benefit to skip the line.” These, warns, “will have to leave their positions responsibly or be dismissed.”

The secretary general of the PSRM, Diego Conesa, requested that this commission of inquiry into the case of vaccines “must be agile, fast and forceful to purge political responsibilities.”