Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Response Committee to the opening speech of the second regular session of the seventeenth legislative term of the Federal National Council held a meeting at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council, to discuss the draft response to the speech of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of the second session. The council, which was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” on November 26, 2020 AD.

During the meeting chaired by Naema Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Deputy Chairman and Chairperson of the Committee, the draft response to the opening speech was discussed and approved and approved the report of the committee.

The committee’s meeting was attended by Naema Al-Mansoori, the committee’s rapporteur, Osama Al-Shafar, Ahmed Bushehab, Sumaya Al-Suwaidi, Obaid Al-Salami, Maryam Bin Thania, Nasser Al Yamahi and Hind Al-Alili.

Article 80 of the constitution stipulates the following: “The President of the Union shall open the regular annual session of the Council, and deliver a speech in which he explains the conditions of the country, the most important events and important affairs that took place during the year, and the projects and reforms that the Union government intends to undertake during the new session. The President of the Union may delegate his deputy or the President of the Council of Ministers of the Federation to open or deliver a speech. The National Council must choose a committee from among its members to prepare a draft response to the opening speech, including the council’s observations and aspirations, and the response, after its approval, is submitted to the president of the federation for presentation to the Supreme Council.