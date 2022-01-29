Image of the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Shannon Stapleton (REUTERS)

The House of Representatives committee investigating the assault on the Capitol has issued subpoenas this Friday for 14 Republicans who tried to certify illegitimate voters in favor of Donald Trump to reverse the recount of the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021 (which gave the victory to Biden), the same one that was interrupted for several hours by the violent incursion of a mob of supporters of the then president in Congress.

The chairman of said committee, Democratic representative Bennie Thompson, declared this Friday that several advisers to former President Trump or his campaign had used false voters to “justify the delay or blocking of the certification of the election during the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021″. A group of advisers to the Trump campaign, led by his private attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was in charge of presenting illegitimate electoral certifications.

The subpoenas are aimed at people who met and presented fake Electoral College certificates in seven states won by President Biden: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Ten of the people now named met on December 14, 2020, the day of the electoral college vote, in the capitals of five states in which Biden had won: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. They declared themselves “duly elected and qualified” and sent signed certificates to Washington stating that Trump was the true victor. The ultimate intention was to delay and even block Biden’s certification in January as the nation’s new president.

“The select committee is seeking information about attempts in multiple states to overturn the results of the 2020 election, including the planning and coordination of efforts to submit false voter lists to the National Archives,” Thompson said in a statement. “We believe that the people we have quoted today have information about how these so-called surrogate voters met and who was behind that set-up.”

Before the elections, the parties elect a list of possible voters in each state in which the candidate is running, who are the delegates of each party to the Electoral College, an instance that ultimately and really elects the next president. This ceremony is held in each State “on the first Monday after the second Wednesday of the month of December” following the elections and in it the voters vote for the candidate they represent. The president of the United States is elected by 538 voters who are distributed according to the population of each state.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The committee created at the request of House Republican Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken to some 400 witnesses and issued dozens of subpoenas. The committee aims to publish an interim report in the summer and a final report in the fall, Reuters reports through a source familiar with the investigation.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.