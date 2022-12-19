Was the insurrection of January 6 an explosion of spontaneous or premeditated violence? The bipartisan Committee that has investigated him for 18 months has concluded that Donald Trump expressly summoned the insurgents as a last option to stay in power illegally, for which reason this Monday he announced that he will refer the case to the Department of Justice so that it can proceed with its imputation. on at least four counts: incitement to insurrection, conspiracy to give false testimony and defraud the United States Government, and obstruction of an official congressional procedure designated for the peaceful transition of power.

It is only a recommendation, made during the last meeting of the Committee, which is dissolved as the Democrats have lost control of the Lower House from which this committee has emanated. The decision to prosecute the former president, without precedent in US history, now falls on Attorney General Merrick Garland, who has appointed a special prosecutor for all cases involving Trump in order to maintain the image of impartiality.

“The future of our democracy is in your hands,” stoned the chairman of the committee, Bennie Thompson, according to whom the application of the law is essential to guarantee the functioning of the system and discourage others. “If we are to survive as a democracy, this can never happen again,” he warned.

In the opinion of the committee, made up of nine deputies, two of them Republicans, repudiated for their participation in the investigations, Trump is not only guilty of having incited the insurrection of January 6, for which the Department of Justice may add new charges . The former president knowingly repeated false accusations of fraud and tried to convince Attorney General Bill Barr to join his ruse with flimsy investigations that tarnished the credibility of the electoral process. “You just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me,” Barr recounted telling him. The attorney general submitted his resignation on December 14, the same day that the Electoral College ratified Joe Biden’s victory.

Under the pretext of false electoral fraud, Trump not only harangued his supporters warning them that if they did not fight for him “they would be left without a country.” He also raised “hundreds of millions of dollars” whose use is “troubling,” the committee said the committee learned. In addition to the legal implications, the deputies maintain that his negligence of his obligations as president by not helping members of Congress and the agents who defended them disqualify him from holding public office again. “He poured gasoline on the fire and sat watching the fire for hours,” accused Rep. Elaine Luria. What’s more, “no man who behaved in this way can ever serve our nation in any position of authority again,” she pleaded.

“Formal or informal” agreement



Trump is not alone in this plight, because he was not alone in his attempts to overturn the election result. He is accompanied in this recommendation to be prosecuted by his lawyer John Eastman “and other co-conspirators” with whom he entered “into an agreement, formal or informal”, to obstruct, influence and impede the official procedures for the democratic transition, in accordance with the title 18, section 3. The committee cannot and does not intend to determine who all the participants were, because many have refused to testify. “The Department of Justice will be able to determine this better when it does its own investigation,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin.

They will help him by sharing with the prosecutor’s office the evidence and testimony collected, which they consider “more than enough” to charge him for assisting or helping “those who engaged in a violent attack against the United States in an attempt to disrupt the peaceful transition of power.” ».