The parliamentary committee investigating the assault on the United States Capitol has published its final report, which urges former President Donald Trump to be prosecuted for trying to annul the 2020 presidential elections, in addition to recommending the ban so that he can return to office. . The 845-page, eight-chapter report is based on more than 1,000 interviews and documents collected from emails, text messages, or phone records during a year and a half of investigation, which include accusations against Trump for allegedly encouraging the halting of the impeachment process. democratic transition.

Specifically, the committee has made 11 recommendations as a result of its investigation, among which is the request to create a formal mechanism to evaluate whether certain people are prohibited from running for the position of president of the United States. To do this, it has brought to the present an amendment to the Magna Carta in which it states that those people who have provided “aid or comfort to the enemies of the Constitution” may be disqualified from holding federal or state offices in the future.

“The Select Committee has referred Donald Trump and others for possible prosecution (…) for aiding and providing aid and comfort to an insurrection. The committee also notes that Donald J. Trump was impeached by a majority in the House of Representatives for inciting an insurrection, with 57 votes in the Senate to convict him,” the recommendation reads. It also considers that some current legal provisions may apply to attempts to obstruct, influence or prevent the joint session in which the electoral votes are certified, including planned efforts to annul “the legal results of the elections.”

The bipartisan group that has investigated the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 has also urged Congress to modify these laws given the possibility that any court or other tax authorities reach “a different conclusion”, in order to “cover said conduct”. The committee has also expressed the absence of an adequate security device on the day that Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections was to be certified, encouraging the presence of the Police to be equalized in special sessions that bring together the two chambers, such as the inauguration of the head of state or the debates on the state of the nation.

Revise the Electoral Count Law



Likewise, the final report includes a recommendation to Congress to approve a revision of the Electoral Recount Law of 1887, with the aim of making it difficult to annul a certified presidential election. Still, the committee has asked the Justice Department to prosecute Trump for multiple crimes, including obstruction of official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make false statements, as well as aiding in an insurrection.

The executive summary of the commission’s report read Monday details how Trump tried to coerce, pressure, or cajole anyone who wouldn’t go along with his bid to prevent his defeat in the presidential election, despite knowing many of those moves were illegal. , for which they consider that he is ultimately responsible for the “insurrection” with his lies to public opinion. The former president tried to change the result through the intervention of public officials in the key states, officials of the Department of Justice, state legislators and other officials.