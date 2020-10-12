It is no coincidence that Betis invested 30 million euros in Borja Iglesias last season: they wanted him as their great attacking reference. However, today he is in debt. The footballer failed to respond with performance in Rubi’s project, but he wants to recover with a new coach at the head: Manuel Pellegrini. Despite the start full of doubts, the attacker gave an interview to Diario de Sevilla. There he showed firmness: “I am clear that I will score many goals again, I don’t know if it will be in the next matchday or in a month, but they will come, for sure. When you are in a positive dynamic, you shoot the stick and enter, and when it is not the opposite, you hit the air, you do not reach the play … When I hit a streak, confidence will come and all those occasions will start to come in.

Borja Iglesias has just promised the Chilean coach goals, and now he must deliver. And it is a key scenario for the soccer player. He is clear that on the squad, especially in attack, there is a clear competition. He began having a fixed place in Pellegrini’s plans and now he saw how Tonny Sanabria took advantage of him in the ownership. Goalless, he knows his chances of being important in Heliopolis are slipping away. At the club they also know that the Chilean coach will not give his players countless opportunities and wants an immediate performance on the pitch when he chooses his lineups. Now, both Borja and Loren himself are in the background with respect to Sanabria, despite the fact that a few weeks ago the Paraguayan was presented as a possible dismissal.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of October 11, 2020

The previous competition had only three goals from Borja Iglesias. The number fell far short of expectations. He understands it like that, too. “I feel supported by the squad, by the coaching staff and by the club. They made a significant investment and want it to pay off “, warns the Galician striker in the aforementioned interview, convinced that he will return that confidence in the immediate future. Borja Iglesias Also Pellegrini, who hopes that the renewed competition of his forward will be the definitive impulse for the resurgence of the best Borja Iglesias.