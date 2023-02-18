Sonora.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) inaugurated the Agua Prieta-Bavispe highway in Sonorawhich will help reduce transfers between the municipalities of Bavispe, Agua Prieta, Moctezuma and Hermosillo.

This Saturday, February 18, AMLO led the inauguration of the new highway section together with the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazowho highlighted that the inhabitants of the area requested a work of this type since 1933 to expedite the transport of people and merchandise traffic.

The Agua Prieta-Bavispe highway is 135 kilometers long. Between 2015 and 2018, only 15 kilometers of highway had been built, so the remaining almost 120 kilometers were built during the AMLO government, with a investment of 1,571 million pesos.

The president highlighted that although the new highway represents a significant investment, the economic boost that it will bring to this region of Sonora will be much greater, since it will contribute to improving the living conditions of the inhabitants, who will enjoy better connectivity and a more efficient to transport their products to the rest of the state and the country.

During his speech, AMLO recalled that he visited Bavispe 15 years ago, when he was seeking the support of the people for the 2006 elections, and in 2018, after the massacre of the LeBarón family, he returned to the region and promised to build the road, since it was evident the bad state in which it was.

“Now that commitment is fulfilled“, assured Andrés Manuel López Obrador when inaugurating the Agua Prieta-Bavispe highway section.

On the other hand, the head of the Executive stressed that the state governed by Alfonso Durazo is receiving millionaire investments for important projects, several of them related to the sound planas the photovoltaic plant in Puerto Peñasco and the lithium deposits that will be used by the federal government with a view to promoting clean energy.

He explained, for example, that he recently met with businessmen from the United States in the entity, who talked about investments of almost 70 billion pesos for some projects.

Towards the end of the event, AMLO took the opportunity to announce the construction of aA new road to Casas Grandeswhich will facilitate the connection and transfer between Sonora and Chihuahua.

We recommend you read: