In the 814 pages of the final report made public on Thursday night by the United States Congress commission that has investigated the attack on the Capitol, the name of Donald Trump appears 4,207 times. The average goes out to more than five times per page. So the former president is the absolute protagonist of the most anticipated launch of this Christmas in Washington. Its authors — a committee of members of the House of Representatives made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans who have worked for 18 months, have interviewed a thousand people and have reviewed a million documents — conclude what may come as a surprise to few. by now: “one man,” Trump, captained “a multi-part plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election,” despite abundant evidence against the bogus theory of Democratic poll robbery.

The document also calls for Congress to consider barring Trump and officials who collaborated with him in the episodes leading up to January 6, 2021, from running for public office again, based on a 14th Amendment interpretation of punishment. to the insurgents. “Our country has come too far to allow a defeated president to become a tyrant,” Democrat Bennie Thompson (Mississippi), president of the bipartisan body, writes on the first pages of the report.

The problem in the case of the ringleader is that this recommendation—which is just that, a recommendation without binding power—arrives late. Trump already announced a few days after the recent legislative elections (from which he emerged as the clear loser) that he will run for the 2024 presidential elections. Only one conviction in the multiple pending cases that he has from Washington to New York, passing through Atlanta, they could stop them.

the particular week horribilis The tycoon began the same way it ends. On Monday, the January 6 commission unanimously voted to charge him with four counts (incitement to insurrection, obstruction of official congressional proceedings, conspiracy to spread electoral falsehoods, and attempted fraud of the United States). Afterward, he published a preview of his final report in the form of an executive summary. The committee went as far as it can: flag those crimes to the Department of Justice, whose roof has dropped a ball loaded with incriminating evidence.

In the meantime, another congressional committee ordered the release of the former president’s tax returns between 2015 and 2020 on Tuesday, after a court battle dating back to the campaign that brought him to the White House and just two weeks before Democrats relent. control of the lower house to the Republicans, who are eager to bury these investigations. On Wednesday they published a kind of counter-report that blamed January 6 on the security failures that the city experienced that icy day.

The bipartisan commission’s monumental text includes a thirty-page appendix on the government’s response to signals from intelligence services warning of a storm of violence looming over Washington, which has claimed five lives and injured hundreds of others. agents. These final chapters are born from the struggle within the committee between those who, like Vice President Liz Cheney, one of Trump’s most hated Republicans, considered it a distraction to divert the focus from the tycoon’s responsibility and those who opted to offer the most favorable picture. full possible.

It is not clear what will happen with a House with a conservative majority with the 11 proposals included in the final report of the commission to avoid a repetition of January 6. Among them, a reform stands out whose approval is scheduled for before the relief, as part of a monumental spending package that rushed through the Senate on Thursday, before the arrival of the polar storm that has put the United States on alert red.

Pages from the final report on the attack on January 6, 2021.

This legislative change seeks to clarify the role that, in certifying the results of the polls, the vice president is given by a 135-year-old electoral law whose ambiguities contributed, in a twisted interpretation, to the attack on the Capitol. Trump considered that he was in the hands of Mike Pence refusing to recognize the victory of Joe Biden and convinced his own that, by not doing so, he was betraying American democracy. In reality, the role of the vice president is limited to certifying the official result.

Other recommendations include tightening the surveillance of the federal agencies of extremist groups such as those that supplied Trump with insurgents that day or the designation of the day in which the electoral votes are counted in Congress as a special national security event. That would shield the democratic process that the mob on January 6 interrupted with the protection reserved for the inauguration of the new president or the State of the Union speeches.

While they continue their trials for tax fraud or the investigation into the papers classified as top secret that was taken without entrusting anyone from the White House to their residence in Mar-a-Lago, the question now is what will be the next steps of the Department of Justice. His boss, Merrick Garland, recently appointed a special prosecutor to avoid the predicament in which Trump’s decision to run puts his department, which reports to President Joe Biden, the tycoon’s likely opponent in 2024. The early announcement of his candidacy intends precisely that: try to pass these investigations as a political persecution.

When the results of 18 months of scrutiny on the acts that the then president carried out between the elections and the attack on the Capitol were known, Trump reacted in the only forum in which he has lavished himself lately, Truth, the social network he founded after his removal from Twitter: “The highly partisan, unselective committee report deliberately fails to mention the fact that [Nancy] Pelosi [presidenta hasta fin de año de la Cámara de Representantes] did not heed my recommendation that troops be used in Washington, does not display the words “Peacefully and Patriotically” that I used [en el mitin que dio aquel día cerca del Capitolio]nor does he study the reason for the protest, the Electoral Fraud WITCH HUNT!” wrote the former president (and, as usual, the capital letters are his).

