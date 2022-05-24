Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Salvador Alvarado became the first municipality in Sinaloa to install the Commission of the National Strategy for Early Childhood Carewith the aim of guaranteeing boys and girls under the age of six theeffective access to their rights to survival, development, education, protection, participation and life free from violence.

The Executive Secretary of SIPINNA in the state of Sinaloa, Nuria Alejandra González Elizalde, congratulated the municipality of Salvador Alvarado for the commitment to prioritize the smallest girls and boys, by putting them at the center of all public policyconsidering that the most important investment that can be generated is in this population.

“If we want strong, healthy, capable, sensitive, empathetic, supportive people, we have to work today on these boys and girls,” he said.

The ENAPI commission in Salvador Alvarado is coordinated by the president of the DIF system, Lupita López de Camacho, as well as the health commission, the education directorate, the CNDH, Civil Protection, civil society organizations, the Office of the Protection of children and adolescents, as well as municipal SIPINNA.