The profile commission of the Federation Council on information policy and interaction with the media intends to apply to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in connection with the strike on Russian military officers in the special operation zone. This was stated on July 22 by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

According to him, the appeal will be sent after clarification of all the circumstances.

“We will now find out all the details of this shelling. There is already information that the shelling was targeted, that the strike was on a civilian vehicle, which could not pose any threat to the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he said.

Pushkov pointed out that the Ukrainian side could have been informed that war correspondents were moving in the car. These data will be specified in the coming hours, he added.

“No later than tomorrow we will contact in case of confirmation, and I think that all the data will be largely confirmed, on behalf of the commission on information policy in the OSCE, where Russia continues to participate as a full-fledged participant and where there is an institution of a special representative for the protection of freedom of speech,” Pushkov concluded.

On this day, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the attack on a group of Russian journalists by Ukrainian militants in the zone of the special operation was not carried out by chance. According to her, this is due to the fact that journalists collected materials about the use of cluster munitions by Kiev during the shelling of the Zaporozhye region.

On July 22, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an artillery attack on a group of journalists from the Izvestiya and RIA Novosti news centers who were preparing materials on the shelling of settlements in the Zaporozhye region with cluster munitions.

As a result of a strike by Ukrainian militants with cluster munitions, four journalists received injuries of varying severity. During the evacuation, RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his injuries due to a cluster munition explosion. The condition of other victims, according to the Ministry of Defense, is moderate, but stable. They are provided with all the necessary medical care.

Among the victims were Izvestia correspondent Roman Polshakov and cameraman Dmitry Shikov. RIA Novosti correspondent Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was also wounded.