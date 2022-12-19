There are symbolic gestures that are also historical. The committee of the House of Representatives investigating the attack on the Capitol unanimously recommended this Monday the criminal prosecution of Donald Trump for his involvement in the events of that ominous day, and for his actions during the 64 days that preceded an insurrection. instigated by him with his theories, which have been proven false time and time again, that the Democrats stole his November election. The nine members of the commission (seven Democrats and two Republicans) consider him guilty of four crimes, with the charges of incitement to an insurrection, conspiracy to give false testimony and to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official process. of Congress, that is, of the vote to certify the victory of President Joe Biden that had to be held peacefully that day and that was interrupted by a violent mob at the end of a Trump rally in Washington.

The committee, through the mouth of the representative of Maryland Jamie Raskin, has also asked the Department of Justice, which has its own investigation open on January 6, 2021, now in the hands of a special prosecutor, the prosecution of close associates of the former president during that time. They are non-binding recommendations, because the committee does not have the power to initiate legal proceedings, but they carry enormous moral weight by proving the involvement of Trump and his followers in various serious crimes and will also have consequences for the future on the responsibility of presidents. in the performance of their duties.

“And that responsibility can only be found in the criminal justice system,” Speaker Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, said in his opening speech, introducing a dramatic video summarizing the evidence obtained by the commission. Later, it gave way to the words of several of its members, who shared the story in the same theatrical way that the followers of some sessions have accustomed to, which have excited comparisons with other crucial moments in the country’s history, such as the scandal of Watergate or the investigation by the Iran-Contra.

“We have every confidence that our work will provide a road map to justice to make the guilty pay,” added Thompson, who also assured that Trump broke the faith in the democracy of the American people: “He lost the 2020 elections , and I knew it. But he opted to try to stay in office through a multi-part plan to overturn the results and block the transfer of power.”

The meeting on Monday was the last of a bipartisan commission that began its work a year and a half ago. Along the way they have carried out more than a thousand interviews, reviewed more than a million documents and have summoned a hundred witnesses. The results of these investigations have been brought to the attention of the American public in a series of 10 dramatic televised hearings, some of them during prime time, between June and October of this year.

The last of these sessions also opens a week horribilis (another) for Trump, which will continue on Tuesday, when Congress is scheduled to announce whether or not to make public his finally obtained tax returns after nearly four years of legal efforts by the magnate to block their publication. On Wednesday, the January 6 commission will present its final report, which will be divided into eight chapters, with the eight topics into which its 10 hearings have been divided, which was preceded today by the launch of an executive summary.

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney, this Monday during the celebration of the last hearing of the committee on January 6. Al Drago (Bloomberg)

Two of its members, the Republicans Adam Kinzinger (Illinois) and Liz Cheney (Wyoming), did not renew their seats in the new Congress in the last elections, which will begin with the new year. The victory of the conservatives, less than they expected, has given them control over the House, control that they will presumably use to bury this commission of inquiry, among others, and to try to turn the page on Trump’s criminal responsibilities.

Cheney took advantage of his inaugural speech to recall that “at the heart” of the republic lies the guarantee of the “peaceful transfer of power,” using his party’s moral referents such as Abraham Lincoln or Ronald Reagan. Cheney also recalled that on January 6, the former president stayed in the White House, watching everything on television, even knowing that he was the only one with the power to stop the attack and the violence. “No man who behaves like that, at a time like this, is fit to hold a position of authority in our nation. He is not suitable for any position, ”he finished.

White House bid

The prosecution request comes weeks after the tycoon launched his candidacy for the White House in 2024. He did so a few days after the midterm legislative elections were held, in which the Republican Party, which in many ways remains Living in his shadow, he was disappointed at the polls for which Trump was blamed for his support for inexperienced and overly extremist candidates who prevented conservatives from retaking control of the Senate. The extraordinarily early announcement of his intention to run for president for a third time was seen as a way to get rid of the many legal messes that beset him, from New York, where his finances are under investigation, to Atlanta, where a grand jury is considering the pressure to try to subvert the electoral results.

The Justice Department, which is not required to heed the congressional committee’s recommendations, will continue its own investigation into January 6. Among the latest actions of that investigation, the summons of officials from seven states in which Trump and his followers tried to falsely certify the Republican victory stands out.

The hearing also served to refresh the memory of the American public opinion of the main findings and of the protagonists that were parading before the commission, which Trump once again denigrated in his Truth account, the social network he created after his expulsion from Twitter. as a result of January 6; Specifically, he called them “Corrupt Cowards who hate our Country.” [las mayúsculas son suyas]”. Characters like Cassidy Hutchinson, a young assistant to Meadows, who witnessed how things unfolded that day in the Oval Office environment, paraded across the screen in a video between fragments of recordings that offered graphic examples of the extreme violence that unfolded. in the Capitol on that icy day, or testimonies from a member of the security forces who said that in those critical hours he called his family from inside the Capitol to say goodbye, fearing the worst.

In addition to the criminal charges against Trump, the commission also referred four congressional Republicans to the House ethics committee for failing to heed their subpoenas. They are Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (California) and Representatives Jim Jordan (Ohio), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania) and Andy Biggs (Arizona). That decision is also without precedent.

