Political obstruction, someone wants the name of Denise Pipitone to be replaced on the commission of inquiry: what is happening

The commission of inquiry into the case of the little girl Denise Pipitone does not take off. The news that all of Italy was waiting for does not seem to arrive and Piera Maggio finds himself having to face yet another disappointment. This is what exudes in one of the last posts that the mother of the missing child in Mazara Del Vallo published on her social profile.

During the last episode of the tv program 2 pm, new doubts have emerged. It would seem that there is a political filibuster. What does it mean? Someone wants the name of little Denise Pipitone to be removed from the commission of inquiry and for it to focus on all the missing children in Italy. The question that was asked is: “Why are you trying to dilute the commission, essentially invalidating it?”

The sensational revelation emerged from Milo Infante, who, during the last episode, hosted the Group Leader Lega in the Constitutional Affairs Commission in the Chamber, Igor Iezzi. The latter explained the suspicion that someone is obstructing the commission of inquiry and that there would be some behind it political exchanges. “There are requests for other new firm commissions, so the opposing request of other commissions would be used against our request to start a commission of inquiry on Denise Pipitone”.

The director of Affaritaliani.it asked questions to the parent company Lega in the Constitutional Affairs Commission in the Chamber Angelo Maria Perrino. “What new commissions that Italia Viva would care about are we talking about?”. After this question, Iezzi explains that it would be in particular the commission of inquiry on fake news. An attempt by Italia Viva di reach an exchange. But for now this is only “a doubt”.

The commission of inquiry into the case of little Denise Pipitone, requested by Alessia Morani and Carmelo Miceli, has not yet taken off. The aim was to find out, after 17 years, what really happened to the little girl and to highlight everything she is escaped during the investigation.

Piera Maggio is disappointed, a mother who has been struggling for many years and who only wants the truth about what happened to her daughter. As she always points out, a little girl does not kidnap herself and certainly does not disappear into thin air.

On his Facebook profile, he writes: