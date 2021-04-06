Dubai (Union)

The General Sports Authority announced the launch of the “Future Sports Dialogue” initiative, to promote integration at the level of sports federations and bodies, and to unify efforts among all parties concerned with local sports affairs. The initiative includes a variety of activities that include interactive meetings, field visits, workshops, coordination activities, brainstorming sessions, and many joint activities with those involved in sports.

The new initiative comes as an embodiment of the General Sports Authority’s directives, in promoting joint action to lead the local sports march towards achieving more achievements, through the elaboration and development of new strategies and work mechanisms that raise the reality of sports and enhance its contribution and presence in the comprehensive development plans of the state, in line with the directions of the state Toward the next fifty. His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, emphasized that the aim is to develop a new approach in line with the directives of our wise leadership for the future of sports, and to meet the aspirations of the sports community in various local, continental and international games and competitions. Based on this, today we laid five foundations to be a guide for us to work for the foreseeable future, which are partnership as the title of the stage, governance with the aim of providing an organized environment for work, nurturing talents that are a top priority for all games, and community sport that aims to make sport a way of life for citizens and residents in The state, and consecrating its practice as part of the daily culture, and how to use sport to enhance the presence of the state and confirm its position in all forums.

The initiative started with holding the first interactive remote meetings via video technology, headed by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi and in the presence of: Saeed Abdul Ghaffar, Secretary-General of the General Authority for Sports, Major General Rashid Khamis bin Aaber Al Hamli, President of the Shooting Federation, and Major General Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, President of the Federation Karate, Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, President of the Emirates Taekwondo Federation, Nasser Muhammad Al-Tamimi, Secretary General of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, Anas Nasser Al-Otaiba, President of the Boxing Federation, Dr. Saeed Musabah Al-Kaabi, President of the Bow and Arrow Federation, Sultan Saif Sultan Al-Samahi, President of the Swimming Federation, and Mansour Juma Nasser Bouasiba, President of the Cycling Federation, Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Fencing Federation, Salem Youssef Al Qasimi, President of the Sports for All Federation, Aisha Saif Al Sairi, Secretary General of the School Sports Federation, and Muhammad Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee, and Muhammad Fadhel Al Hamli Al Falasi said: These meetings will be continuous and according to a clear and specific agenda, and they constitute a practical translation of our vision of the concept of partnership, in terms of providing an opportunity for everyone to stand up to Diathey, defining responsibilities and promoting teamwork. Our goal today is to consolidate the presence of the UAE on the regional and global sports arena, confirm its competitiveness in this field, and make it a preferred destination for sport by hosting the most important tournaments and competitions, and the headquarters of continental and international federations, and to attract clubs and teams that are considering setting up camps and training courses, taking advantage of the advanced infrastructure And the stadiums and facilities of excellent level ».