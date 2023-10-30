Monday, October 30, 2023, 8:01 p.m.



The Special Commission to Study the Fight against Poverty and Social Exclusion in the Region has started in the Regional Assembly with criticism from Vox. The Commission, which was established this Monday following a motion from the PSOE, has already set the roadmap for the coming months. It includes the appearances of the Ministers of Social Policy and Education, in addition to those of social institutions such as Cáritas, the Red Cross or the Network to Fight Poverty of the Region to give a vision of the state of poverty in the region.

The Commission will be chaired by PP deputy María del Carmen Pelegrín; the vice president will be the socialist deputy Toñi Abenza; and the secretary will be the popular deputy Mari Ángeles Román. Pelegín reported that the work will last one year, which will be extended “if necessary.”

Abenza was concerned to see that Vox “has not presented a work plan and continues not to understand that social policy is part of the powers of the regional government and, therefore, cannot continue these four years throwing balls upwards, towards the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

From Vox, Antonio Martínez considered that this commission is “the product of an error in concept because it is the Plenary Session of this Chamber that analyzes poverty issues. Consequently, focusing on a single commission to address such a general problem only whitewashes the poverty policies that have been practiced in the Region and makes it one of the regions with the highest poverty rates. He explained that his group believes that hyperregulation in many sectors, mass immigration, moratoriums, such as the Mar Menor, or excessive taxes generate poverty. Regarding those appearing, he said that they are “the associations and beach bars that owe their well-being to the poverty that exists in society. “This commission is poorly planned and poorly designed,” he added.