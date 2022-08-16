London (dpa)

The European Football Association (UEFA), in a new report, stated that the commercial value of women’s football in Europe could increase sixfold over the next decade.

The business case study in women’s football looks at the potential growth at club level, following the huge success of the European Women’s Championship “Euro 2022”, which ended with the crowning of England with the title, where the study expects that the annual commercial value of women’s football will reach 686 million euros. «8. 577 million pounds” by 2033.

The “UEFA” report on investment in clubs and league competitions relied on the popularity of international women’s football as well as on the steps that have been made in recent years at the club level, where local competitions are booming, and the current time is witnessing marketing and central television coverage of the Champions League competition. Europe for women in its new form.

Nadine Kessler, who is responsible for women’s football at UEFA, said: “Women’s football is on a very exciting path, as growth is present by all standards and across all stakeholders in Europe.

“The potential of women’s football is unlimited, and we believe that we are taking it to levels that were unimaginable only a few years ago, as this report shows, now is the time to take advantage of the momentum we have created together,” she added in statements published by the British news agency BA Media. Now is the time to share and invest.

The report, which expected an increase in the fan base of women’s football from 144 million to 328 million fans over the next ten years, relied on sports and commercial opportunities, interaction rates, and others.

The process of preparing the report involved consultations with 42 leagues and 162 clubs, as well as the European Club Association (ECA) and 11 business partners, with 30 in-depth interviews with key executives.