The open war for the inheritance of Diego Armando Maradona has now been transferred to the multimillion dollar commercial exploitation of his name. The Argentine justice has prohibited the use of trademarks that allude to the soccer star who died almost five months ago. The decision is given within the framework of the case opened by his daughters Gianinna and Dalma Maradona against the attorney in charge of the former player, Matías Morla, for alleged fraud.

Dalma and Gianinna accuse Morla of betraying his father’s trust with the creation of a company, Sattvica, which they consider a “rubber stamp to appropriate all the brands” linked to the former world champion in Mexico 86. Since his death, Sattvica has submitted “a total of 147 applications for trademark registrations related to Maradona (name, pseudonyms and image) with the National Institute of Intellectual Property (INPI)”.

The plaintiffs consider that the Maradona trademark is “exclusively owned and owned” by their father and therefore, after his death, corresponds to “his legitimate heirs”. Sattvica was created in 2015 by Morla and his brother-in-law and a year later, the lawyer signed as Maradona’s attorney-in-fact a trademark transfer agreement in favor of himself. The complaint accuses the lawyer of trying to register trademarks not only with the INPI but also in different European and Latin American countries and in the United States.

“Although formally the company was not prevented from doing so, the occasion chosen to initiate such a large number of applications for registration of new trademarks linked to the name, pseudonym or representative images of Diego Armando Maradona is still an aspect to underline, despite the fact that the latter had already died and there were numerous legal proceedings initiated by conflicts between the majority shareholder of that company and the heirs of the named athlete “, considered the prosecutor Carlos Donoso Castex.

Diego Armando Maradona, during his time as Argentina coach, in a match against Scotland in Glasgow in November 2018. David Moir / Reuters

The investigating judge had ordered the search of Morla’s law firm and the prohibition of the Sattvica brand. Following the prosecutor’s opinion, the magistrate resolved to “extend the order prohibiting innovation and contracting” all trademark applications. “Diego Armando Maradona”, “Diego Maradona”, “Diego”, “Diegol”, “La Mano de Dios”, “El 10” and other names and images that refer to the Argentine player are affected by the judicial decision. They cannot be used in Argentina or the rest of the world, which leaves the lucrative business frozen for now with the name of one of the world icons of the South American country.

The legal confrontation between Dalma and Gianinna against Morla is added to the one between the doctor Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov in the case that seeks to determine the circumstances of Maradona’s death. According to the report of the medical board requested by the Justice, the team of professionals in charge of the former player’s health – 60 years old and with serious heart, liver and kidney problems – acted in an “inappropriate, deficient and reckless way” at one point in which “he was not in full use of his mental faculties, nor in a position to make decisions about his health.”