The commercial of the new “Afternoon 5” by Myrta Merlino is not liked by social networks

Since yesterday, Monday 7 August, the new spot has been on air on the Mediaset networks Afternoon 5the first without Barbara D’Urso, who was replaced by Myrta Merlino.

In the promo we see the journalist holding a remote control in her hands to zap from news to lighter topics. Then, once the screen is turned off, she introduces herself: “My name is Myrta and I wait for you here every afternoon”.

Come back #afternoon5 with all the insights into the news, current affairs and much more: Myrta Merlino awaits you in September on #Channel 5! @afternoon5 pic.twitter.com/Y00NZ2gZ92 — Mediaset Infinity (@MedInfinityIT) August 7, 2023

However, many people, evidently Barbara D’Urso “aficionados”, did not like the commercial, who expressed their opposition on social media.

“Did you steal the remote control for the Rete 4 logo change from Palombelli? Coffee has become a popular gesture, here too we will imitate the remote control. To change the channel. Au revoir!” someone writes.

And again: “Even if she tries to disguise herself as Barbara D’Urso, it will never be her. With the heart”. And there are also those who make fun of: “How will we use the remote control to turn off the TV at 17.05 when it starts Afternoon 5 with Myrta Merlin”.