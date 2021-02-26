The trade exchange closed January with a surplus of US $ 1,068 million2.3% above the US $ 1,044 million registered in the same month last year, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported this Thursday.

Income from exports increased 7.3% in year-on-year terms, adding up to US $ 4,912 million, while the imports grew 8.7%, for an amount of US $ 3,844 million.

In January, the main destinations of the exports Argentines were Brazil, India, China, United States, Chile, Iran, Vietnam, Indonesia, Netherlands and Spain, in that order, which together accumulated 58.1% of total external sales.

For their part, the main countries of origin of imports were China, Brazil, the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Bolivia, Thailand and Vietnam, which accounted for 70.2% of total purchases abroad.

A significant data was registered in the sector of cars, tractors and other land vehicles, which presented, in January, a negative balance of US $ 140 million, while, in the same period of the previous year, they marked a deficit of US $ 78 million.

Exports increased by US $ 24 million and imports by US $ 86 million, compared to the same month of the previous year.

The price index of exports, encouraged by the rise in agricultural products and oil, had a rise of 10.7% while; while that of imports, mostly manufactured products, advanced 1.4%.

For this reason, the country registered a gain in terms of trade of US $ 410 million.

In January 2021, exports increased 7.3% compared to the same month of the previous year and the 10.7% increase in prices was decisive, as quantities decreased 3.1%.

“The result for January is consistent with our projection for 2021 of around US $ 14 billion of trade surplus”said consultancy ACM. “As a result of both better international prices, as well as a less considerable drought than previous forecasts. On the other hand, greater import restrictions could stabilize imports at the current level. Finally, the persistence of the exchange rate gap could bring about a lower potential export growth and higher demand for imports in the medium term. “

For abeceb.com, for its part, “with the January data we estimate for 2021 a strong rebound both in exports (18.8% to US $ 65.2 billion) and in imports (16.4% to US $ 49.3 billion). ), so the trade surplus would expand to approximately USD 15,900 million, equivalent to 3.9% of GDP “.

“Consequently, the commercial exchange would be US $ 114,500 million, which would represent a level very similar to that of 2019, although it would continue to be 9% below 2017 and 27% below 2011.”