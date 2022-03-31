The president of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of the Region of Murcia, Pascual del Riquelme, announced this Thursday in Cartagena that the Fifth Section of the Provincial Court will have a sixth magistrate from June or July. The newly created square will provide “an improvement in the service to citizens and will be a first step to achieve the second section in Cartagena, which will mean dividing the civil and criminal jurisdictions, with specialist magistrates in each area.”

This was indicated on the occasion of an act of presentation of this reinforcement, approved by the Ministry of Justice. In the hearing room of the Court he met with the five magistrates of this, with its president José Manuel Nicolás at the head; the dean judge, María del Mar Gómez; the area prosecutor, Carmen de la Fuente; and officials and representatives of the professional associations of lawyers and attorneys of Cartagena.

Nicolás showed the journalists his satisfaction with this incorporation. “It’s going to improve response times,” he said. And he recalled that the pandemic delayed the holding of delayed trials and the resolution of appeals, although the delay was alleviated with extraordinary measures by the TSJ.

Regarding the construction of the City of Justice, Del Riquelme was confident that the City Council and the Ministry of Justice will announce “sooner rather than later” that the Government accepts the transfer of municipal land in front of the Santa Lucía Hospital to carry out the works. And regarding the Mercantile Court, he calculated that it will start operating in the Molina Palace between the months of June and September.