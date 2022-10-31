“It has taken time, more years than we would have wanted. But it was reasonable to locate the Mercantile Court 4 of the Region of Murcia in Cartagena. And its constitution is a success. It is magnificent, extraordinary news.” With these words, the president of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ), Miguel Pascual del Riquelme, framed the inauguration of the aforementioned body on Monday. The provisional headquarters will be in the Palacio de Molina, located on Calle Jara and whose use has been ceded by the City Council until the central government builds the City of Justice. This complex will occupy a plot that will also be handed over by the municipality, in this case definitively, in front of the Santa Lucía Hospital.

The Ministry created the third Mercantile in the city of Murcia by surprise and opened it in December 2020. Hence, the head of Justice in the Region did not go unnoticed by journalists this Monday, on the occasion of the inauguration of the 4 , that “the novelty is that this time the court is based in Cartagena, in magnificent facilities provided by the City Council.” “Without this collaboration, the constitution of the court would not have been possible due to the lack of space for new judicial headquarters,” he added in the presence of the mayor, Noelia Arroyo, in the main hall of the building. The offices and the hearing room of the court occupy the first floor.

Pascual del Riquelme also referred, before the Government delegate in the Region, José Vélez, that it was “necessary to push the Delegation before the Ministry, in Madrid, so that Murcia was the recipient of this new judicial unit.” And he remarked that this will serve the judicial districts of Cartagena and San Javier, which “contribute approximately 25% of the commercial conflict in the Region.” The figure, he indicated, comes from “an analysis of ten socioeconomic indicators” carried out by the TSJ, with data such as the number of municipalities, the area, the population, the number of companies, the number of homes in new construction visas, the total number of vehicles and the budgets of the town councils of the region.

eight officials



The index reached 29.78%, the president of the Superior Court later stated in the act of constitution of the court, which is in charge of interim magistrate Leandro Blanco García-Lomas, head of Mercantil 3. The unit has Ramón Alonso-Luzzy as a lawyer for the Administration of Justice, who also deals with the Court of First Instance 7, specializing in Family matters, and has eight officials. All of them took possession of their places, before authorities and representatives of various professional groups celebrated the opening of the court with applause.

The Secretary of Government of the TSJ, Javier Parra García; the superior prosecutor, José Luis Díaz Manzanera; the president of the Provincial Court, Miguel Ángel Larrosa; the dean magistrate of the judicial district of Cartagena, María del Mar Gómez; the magistrates of the Commercial Courts María Dolores de las Heras García and Francisco Cano Marco; the deputy mayor, Ana Belén Castejón; the deputy mayor Manuel Padín; and the deans of the bar and attorney associations, Ángel Méndez and Alejandro Lozano, respectively.

In a statement, the TSJ indicated that “this court, together with number 3, were established by Royal Decree 1050/2020, of December 1, creating thirty-three COVID-19 judicial units, corresponding to the 2020 programming. But its start-up was deferred by the Ministry of Justice». ensure a ‘balanced division of work’. Above the criterion of “territoriality”, he emphasized, there is the duty to make adequate use of “capabilities”, depending on the “workload”.

In any case, he welcomed the fact that with this court “we complete the commercial plant in the Region and the Murcian Administration of Justice is, for once, perfectly equipped with the necessary means to give the prompt and precise response that the economy and our entrepreneurs and merchants pose». And all this, “in such sensitive sectors and in a time as complicated as the one we are experiencing from an economic point of view,” he pointed out, in a clear reference to the effects of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The Mercantil will decide on matters related to air, land and naval transport, as well as commercial and mercantile contests and claims, intellectual and industrial property matters and resources of legal and natural persons.

Calls to open a new civil court and promote the City of Justice

Regarding future expansions of the plant, Miguel Pascual del Riquelme recalled that the institution he presides over «demands as an urgent priority for Cartagena the creation of, at least, a new court of First Instance in civil matters; eventually, two, but we must start with that first. And he urged Arroyo, Vélez and the rest of the representatives of Cartagena society to repeat the model of the Mercantile and the City of Justice and collaborate in the “strategy of finding spaces” that serve as “provisional headquarters” of those courts and others courts, as well as a General Common Service. The reason is that the new judicial campus will still take several years to be built. The Government delegate stated that “this court was more than necessary” and thanked “the transfer and rehabilitation of spaces” carried out by the City Council. He also showed the “very clear commitment of the City Council with the needs of Justice” and, specifically, with the project of the City of Justice. «The Government of Spain has committed itself to the City of Justice. And the minister, during her next visit to Cartagena, will ratify that the Government of Spain is not going to stop to start up this project as soon as possible. It is a necessity for Cartagena that it becomes a reality as soon as possible,” said Vélez. The mayor pointed out that “a dream has finally come true, which has cost us a lot of work and which we expected much earlier.” She applauded the political and social consensus reached at the municipal Justice Board, where “we fought for this court,” she said. And she expressed her satisfaction because this court “comes at a fundamental moment of economic crisis, where we still have to face recovery”, and because it will benefit the region and its intense “economic and industrial activity”, since “it will speed up all procedures” . Regarding the opening of new courts, Arroyo stated that the Consistory “will collaborate so that it is not a problem of space.” And he referred to the offer of premises by the City Council and the Casco Antiguo Municipal Society. As for the City of Justice, he indicated that “we cannot have any more delays”, so he hopes that the minister, Pilar Llop, will receive it soon, as promised in Cartagena. At the meeting, the mayor will deliver a document with “needs” outlined by professionals and technicians. She also demanded that the General State Budgets for 2023 include an item of nearly 2 million euros for the access urbanization project, and that these works be carried out simultaneously with the drafting of the building project. Vélez assured LA TRUTH that the State Highway Demarcation has already authorized the realization of these accesses and affirmed that the state money is not in question, even though it does not appear in the draft budgets because it is a “technical” issue. Arroyo added that, as they already have the approval of Highways, the Local Government Board will soon approve the transfer of the land.