The mess over Gavi’s registration with the FC Barcelona first team continues. The Mercantile Court of Barcelona has agreed with LaLiga and has annulled the precautionary measure by which the Spanish body was forced to register Gavi as a first-team player. This measure has been dismissed since the court considers that the demand that the Barça club made in its day was delivered after the established period.
In that letter, presented by FC Barcelona on January 31, the employer was forced to have to register the footballer with a new professional contract. Let’s remember that if Gavi was not registered as a first-team player, he would be released at the end of the season and that is why they requested emergency precautionary measures. But LaLiga denounced this situation through an opposition letter and today they have received a response.
“LaLiga has received notification from the 10th commercial court of Barcelona, informing of the lifting of the precautionary measures agreed on January 31, 2023 for the Gavi case, due to the fact that FC Barcelona did not comply with the deadlines established for the presentation of the main demand”, they say from LaLiga in a statement.
The main consequence is that Gavi will have to be registered again as a subsidiary player. Also, let’s remember that his contract would end on June 30, and if Barcelona fail to sign him up as a first-team player, he could become a free agent on July 1.
The big problem for Barcelona is the Financial Fair Play, since again their room for maneuver is once again limited. And it is that LaLiga did not allow the registration and Gavi in the first instance, precisely because Barcelona exceeded the established limits.
However, from the cub they assure that the document they presented did not arrive out of time and the precautionary measures will not be raised until the decision is not final because they can still present an appeal.
