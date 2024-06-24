The comments of the goalkeeper who collided with the injured Hungarian player are confusing

Angus Gunn reported the collision.

of Scotland the goalkeeper of the men’s national football team by Angus Gunn the speeches after Sunday’s match against Hungary have aroused astonishment.

At the end of the match, Gunn was involved in a collision that led to the Hungarian striker Barnabas Vargan to an injury that looked bad.

As Gunn reached for the high ball with his hands, Varga collided with the goalkeeper and fell to the surface of the grass. After Varga was treated by the medical staff in a vision shield for about ten minutes, the Hungarian was carried off the field on a stretcher.

After the match, Gunn stepped in front of the press. and he was asked about Varga.

“Who is she?” Gunn was surprised to hear Varga’s name from the reporter.

“I don’t remember the situation properly. I thought I had to come to the ball and I thought everything went well. It was a bit painful, but I hope he’s all right,” the Scottish goalkeeper continued in an interview with the BBC.

Gunn’s the comments have received attention from the spectators of the match. Some have considered the goalkeeper’s comment to belittle Varga.

“That’s possibly the worst interview I’ve ever heard from a football player,” writes one viewer who saw the interview on X.

Gunn’s condition after the collision has also been questioned. He seemed to land headfirst on the ground after the impact.

“He says he doesn’t remember the situation. Sounds like a concussion,” states one commenter.

Later after the match, the head coach of the Hungarian team Marco Rossi said that Varga’s condition is stable. However, the Hungarian’s cheek was broken in the crash, and he will not return to the tournament even if Hungary’s games continue.

Hungary still has a chance to advance to the playoffs of the EC tournament from the comparison of the three groups. As far as Scotland is concerned, the tournament is certainly applauded.