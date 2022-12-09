With extra suffering after a great game together, Argentina defeated the Netherlands on penalties 4-3 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in 120 minutes and reached the Semifinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. La Albiceleste They dominated the match and set up the game very well from the tactical point of view, but an unfortunate foul ended with a great prepared play by the Dutch that sent the game into extra time. In the shots from the penalty mark, Emiliano Martínez became the Argentine hero and gave his team the ticket to the next stage.
In the first contacts with the press, the Argentine players were seen visibly moved and with tears in their eyes after the match. The first one he declared was the captain Lionel Messi who represented the emotions of the group in his words saying: “Much joy and relief. It was not to go to overtime or penalties. We suffered too much from how everything happened, but it’s the quarterfinals of a World Cup. We are very excited and we are looking forward to it. we needed this joy“
Then the hero of the night appeared, Emiliano Martínez, who declared the following: “I do this for 45 million people. The country never goes through a good moment due to economic issues. Giving people joy makes me very happy.” To highlight this statement by the Argentine goalkeeper taking into account the context in which he is and thinking about the situation of his compatriots who were supporting him at all times.
Next up was Rodrigo de Paul, who lived through a very particular week after the muscular discomfort he suffered in one of the previous training sessions. Atlético de Madrid midfielder land thanked Lionel Scaloni for giving him the chance to play this important game in his career.
Another who redeemed himself was Lautaro Martínez who was having a very low World Cup compared to the level that we are used to. It was the turn of the Inter striker to kick the penalty that qualified the Albiceleste team and about that previous walk, so feared by the players, he commented: “In that walk to the penalty spot I was very calm because I trust my work.”
As for the Argentine coach, Lionel Scaloni, he appeared at a press conference to give his first words after the incredible qualification to the semifinals. The DT champion of America stated: “This team has the spirit to be able to face the situation at all times.“This is a clear message for the players after having suffered a draw in the last play of the game in the 90 minutes.
Regarding the Spanish Antonio Mateu Lahoz, he preferred not to comment as he knows him and has a personal relationship with the referee. This is a clear action of a leader who focuses on his team and his players. About these he was full of praise when they asked him about possible penalty kickers saying: “I had plenty of performers, with the desire that they all had to kick the penalties. That is very positive for the group. We knew that Emiliano could save some.”
Now, the Argentine National Team will seek to play a new World Cup final and for that they will have to defeat Croatia next Tuesday, December 13 from 4:00 p.m. in the Albiceleste country, which will be pending the performance of the Escaloneta in Qatar.
#comments #Argentines #qualifying #semifinals #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply