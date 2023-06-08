The Barcelona track is comparable to one open-air wind tunnel. Long and medium speed turns are an ideal test bed for the aerodynamics of the cars, as well as the long pit straight represents a real test of efficiency. The recent return to the original layout, with the elimination of the chicane in the third sector, has further enhanced these characteristics. In fact, the chicane had high and steep curbs, the “aggression” of which could allow a significant saving of lap time. For this reason, until last season, there was a tendency to partially compromising the mechanical set-up, softening it to allow for a better pass in that stretch. The absence of this situation this year, replaced by the exact opposite, i.e. two very fast corners, allowed the team engineers to set up the cars without any compromisein an attempt to extract all possible potential.

Not by chance Ferrari brought right to Barcelona a package of important innovations on aerodynamicswhich included the new bellies and the new bottom, in an attempt to change the way the car generates downforce, especially at the rear. Also Mercedes it was called to the first real test of its modification package brought to the track in Monaco, given the poor representation of the streets of the Principality. Similarly to the red, the Brackley team has modified the basic concept of the car, bringing a new bottom and new bellies, which somewhat follow the philosophy seen on the Red Bull. From what we know it is Toto Wolff That Frederic Vasseur they pushed for this configuration not so much because it promised immediate gains, but to be certain from which to start the development process which will lead to the 2024 cars. The original concepts of Ferrari and Mercedes were showing themselves fail us and the time invested in trying to find the way to transform the simulation theory into the reality of the track was now only giving away further advantage to a Red Bull that we have already widely celebrated in the various analyzes performed so far.

The study: let’s compare 2022 with 2023 for the three top teams

It therefore becomes interesting to study the performance of the three cars, Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull, on a track like the Catalan one, putting each compared to its counterpart from last season. Of course, Aston Martin is also one of the best cars on the track this year, but the less than optimal performance this season, together with the very unrepresentative performance of 2022, made a detailed study of the Stroll team car unreliable, which therefore cannot be has been analysed.

The telemetry from the qualifying lap, comparable up to turn 13

The best condition to compare performance between the two years is the best lap in qualifying, where the cars express the maximum pure performance of the entire weekend. We limited the comparison up to the entry to turn 13, where the track was therefore the same between the two seasons, and direct comparisons of the data turned out to be interesting. Let’s start from a general analysis of the three telemetry graphs.

As far as Ferrari is concerned, the comparison is between Leclerc’s pole lap in 2022 and Sainz’s second time in 2023. The big speed gain peak for the red on the main straight, equal to 11 km/h. The car seems to benefit from the stiffer set-up put on the track in 2023 which allows higher cornering speed always combined with a significant increase in cornering speed. However, a truly conspicuous leap forward is missingwith a difference in performance not so radical as you would expect from a single-seater downstream of a full year of evolution. In the first two sectors Sainz has less than half a second ahead of the year’s lap ahead of Leclerc (against about 7 tenths of Mercedes and over 1 second of Red Bull), moreover almost all built in draw lengths (3 tenths in the main straight).

For the Mercedes the situation is practically the opposite: the speed in extension remains similar or decreases, but the W14 in version “B” is then significantly faster in medium speed cornerslike 4 and 8, and a lot effective in brakingalready hinting at one increase in aerodynamic load it’s a much improved suspension package on longitudinal load transfers.

Finally, Red Bull breaks the mold in some waymanaging to develop great sprint speeds combined with a very clear improvement in every corner of the track. Indeed, in the very fast turn 9, Verstappen last season was forced to noticeably lift his foot from the accelerator, while this year he was able to face it full.

The indicators speak even more clearly

But let’s focus on now some key indicators that we derived from this data. One is the so-called “load index” and the other is what we called “deviation index”. The load index is calculated by dividing the average speed of a stretch of track by the maximum speed reached. The greater the result, the greater (indicatively) the vertical load of the car will be.

The deviation index is instead la standard deviation of the speed data of a certain stretch divided by the average speed in that stretch. The standard deviation is itself an indication of downforce of the car, in a way though reversei.e. the higher the standard deviation and the lower the load, with the values ​​tending to be somewhat “scattered” and far from the mean. We then divide it by the same average speed in order to make a more “independent” comparison of cars and seasons. Going now to compare values ​​and indices we find unequivocal answers on what we are seeing on the track.



As for Ferrari the load index drops by a huge number, even over 2%. Also the deviation index rises by almost 1% to indicate unequivocally a loss of aerodynamic load of the carin contrast to what happens for the opponents of the red.

For Red Bull in fact, we note a slight loss on the load index, however motivated by the great efficiency on the straight, which allowed the RB19 to touch the 330 km/h although the wing specifications were those used in Monaco. The deviation index falls by almost 3%, showing the significant increase in vertical load on Newey’s car. These indices show how in practice the RB19 is an evolved RB18 both in terms of vertical load and efficiencyone step closer all round compared to the already excellent car of last season.

Finally, for Mercedes we note the most significant leap as was moreover reasonable to expect. The W13 was a car that suffered precisely from a lack of vertical load, and the two drivers confirmed that this W14B made an important leap precisely from the point of view of downforce. in Brackley top speed has been given upwith the W13 which, with 324 km/h, was the fastest in 2022 of the three cars considered (318 Ferraris, 321 Red Bulls) while, again with 324 km/h, in 2023 it was the slowest (329 Ferraris, 330 Red Bulls). However, the load index increased by almost 2% with a corresponding decrease in the deviation index by almost 5%, an enormous number which however shows how it was decided to abandon the road of minimizing the resistance to return to that of maximizing the load.





What these numbers, of which we also include an all-encompassing slide, show is therefore how Red Bull has progressed comprehensively, significantly increasing the loadwhile incredibly managing to grow in top speed and therefore further increasing efficiency aerodynamics of your car. The experiments seen to increase the vertical load in 2022 were partly abandoned as they heralded some balancing problems and were then no longer necessary given the collapse of Ferrari. Everything has been artfully prepared for the RB19 which, in fact, shows the unrivaled performance that we continue to see on the track. Mercedes seems to have turned the pagemanaging, after a lot of work, to find the load so coveted in 2022, and creating a solid foundation to start from. On the other hand, Ferrari is negatively impressedwhose overall step backwards appears evident, with the straight line speed increased mainly thanks to a significant loss of aerodynamic load, which however negatively affects many other factors, first and foremost tire management. Whether the lack of vertical load is due to a congenital condition of the SF-23 or to a series of limitations due to the attitude (especially the mechanical one) is difficult to establish with certainty and the perception is that the problem is a combination of the two factorswith the single-seater from Maranello which already does not express particular levels of downforce, and which also suffers from a suspension system that is currently unable to optimize its functioning under many aspects, including aerodynamic rebound, cornering stabilityand the difficulty in compensate for a weak front which prevents you from loading the rear adequately. The road to the red still appears long and fraught with obstacles.