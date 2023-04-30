In detail, the commander of Wagner’s forces revealed that his forces are gradually advancing in the city of Bakhmut, and that only a few are left in the hands of the Ukrainian forces.

Prigozhin indicated that all that remained in the hands of the Ukrainian forces from the city, which has been witnessing fierce fighting for 8 months, is 3 square kilometers, or 2.98 square kilometers to be exact.

On Friday and Saturday, Wagner’s forces took control of the areas of the Industrial College, the College of Nursing, and the garages or army camps, while they launched attacks on the last square in which the Ukrainian forces were sheltering, and destroyed the high-rise residential towers in the city.

According to maps published by activists, Wagner forces now control more than 92% of the city, while Ukrainian forces control less than 8%.

And last Wednesday, the advisor to the local official in Donetsk, Jan Gagin, announced that Russian forces control about 90% of the city of Bakhmut.

In an interview with Russia 24, Gagin said: “In any case, Artyomovsk will be controlled, this is a matter of time.. At the moment we are close to controlling about 90% of the territory of the city itself. All roads are now under the control of our artillery fire.” .

Chemical targeting?

In another development, the Wagner forces’ Telegram channel posted videos about the elimination of a group of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut, which tried to place containers containing an unknown chemical substance.

And he wrote on the Telegram channel: “In western Bakhmut [أرتيوموفسك]Enemy specialists wearing full chemical protection uniforms and gas masks tried to place containers containing unknown chemicals in front of the front line… This group was completely eliminated.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of 14 Ukrainian marches in Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, the downing of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in Luhansk, and the liquidation of more than 825 soldiers and mercenaries on all axes.

Ukrainian bombing deaths

On the other hand, the governor of the Russian Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, announced that a Ukrainian attack killed at least two civilians and completely destroyed one residential building.

On the night of Saturday / Sunday, the Ukrainian forces bombed the city of Gorlovka, firing 3 152 mm shells at it.

The Ukrainian forces also bombed the city of Donetsk and its environs 48 times during the past two days, firing 237 shells and missiles.

Details of targeting oil depots in Sevastopol

Yesterday, Saturday, a huge fire in the fuel depots in the port of Sevastopol, in Crimea, was controlled, and it is believed that the reason behind it was an attack by Ukrainian drones.

The mayor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvogaev, explained that only one march managed to reach the city’s oil depot, adding that a second march was shot down using light weapons.

He added that the wreckage of the second march was found near the reservoir.

According to the data yesterday, Saturday, the area of ​​​​the fire, in the oil depots in Sebastopol, was about 1,000 square meters.