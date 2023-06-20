The case

Ukraine has released a video of its military commander-in-chief ostensibly to deny Russian rumors that he was killed, injured or fled. But what caught the eye was his Star Wars sticker of Grogu, the pointy-eared pale green hero better known as ‘Baby Yoda’ from the Star Wars television series ‘The Mandalorian’. Was it a playful touch from a gruff-faced commander? A coded message? The Ukrainian military has not commented. Meanwhile, Ukrainian internet users have targeted the image, creating memes linked to the character who, despite his small stature and tender appearance, turns out to be an unexpectedly fearsome fighter. One of the memes depicts Yoda, wearing a sticker with the image of Zaluzhnyi.



00:43