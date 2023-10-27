Izvestia correspondent Leonid Kitrar spoke with the crew of the Tor anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in the special operation zone.

The commander of the complex showed traces of shells from the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) hitting the vehicle, including from HIMARS.

“Even after the PRR hit, they started the engine and managed to leave the scene of the shelling. An American-made Switchblade arrived at us. There, too, we had to pull it out. Well, the art (artillery. – Ed.) worked. Arta, as a rule, doesn’t hit the first time,” said the mechanic-driver of the Tor air defense system with the call sign Aist.

It is noted that the car has been repaired more than once, but after restoration it was returned to service. The Tor air defense systems perform well in a layered air defense (air defense) system.

“We take care of the car. Sometimes we talk to her, because she also has a soul. And how you treat her, so she will treat you in return,” shared the commander of the Tor air defense missile system with the call sign Wanderer.

The crew modernized their machine to the best of their ability. Air defense crews cannot improve a combat unit on the spot, but in motorized rifle units, improving everything possible is the order of the day. This is a light MTLB tractor with a 100-mm Rapier cannon installed. When installing the gun, it was necessary not to make the vehicle too heavy in order to maintain mobility.

“270 horsepower. There is no turbine. This is a 2s1 turbine due to the turret, and this is a lightweight modification of the machine. Enough. It weighs 10 tons,” said the MTLB mechanic-driver with the call sign Tourist.

The gun range is up to 10 km. This is sufficient for the tasks of mobile artillery and infantry fire support.

Earlier, on October 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed the work of the Tor-M2 air defense system crew in identifying and suppressing enemy targets. This machine is called the thunderstorm of drones – they often hit drones, as well as airplanes, helicopters, guided bombs and Ukrainian Armed Forces missiles.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

