The participants of the special operation are not fighting against the citizens of Ukraine, but against the fascist regime. On Tuesday, March 14, he told “RIA News” commander of a tank unit of the Western Military District (ZVO) with the call sign Success.

“The Ukrainian people are not our enemies. We are at war with their regime – this is a new form of fascism, this is neo-fascism,” he stressed.

The interlocutor of the agency noted that Ukrainians used to fight against manifestations of fascism, and now they themselves use Nazi symbols.

“I don’t know what should happen to the people, what suits them. And now they allow them to shoot at civilians <...> For eight years they have been shooting at Donbass,” the serviceman recalled.

It is noted that he was awarded the Order of Courage after his crew held their position, despite the numerical superiority of the militants, destroying two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles and causing damage to the enemy personnel. At the same time, the unit commander personally assisted a wounded Ukrainian soldier who was abandoned by his colleagues.

Earlier, on March 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized the statements of a number of rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) about the alleged destruction of Ukrainian cultural property during a special operation. According to her, such statements can be regarded as another attempt to shield the Kiev regime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, has repeatedly stressed that, starting a special military operation (SVO) to protect the Donbass, the authorities of the Russian Federation did not set themselves the task of destroying Ukraine, but protecting people who had been subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for many years .

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

