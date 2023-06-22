The commander of the T-90M with the call sign Perun: at the sight of Russian tanks, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine burrow into the ground

The firepower of the Russian T-90M tanks involved in a special military operation makes Ukrainian fighters burrow into the ground in the hope of not being hit by it. This was told by the commander of the combat vehicle with the call sign Perun, according to the Ministry of Defense.

“Breakthrough is serious firepower. From radio intercepts, we heard more than once that the enemy simply began to burrow into the ground somewhere so that we would not see him, ”he said. Perun also praised the tank’s heat-shielding casing, which prevents the enemy from seeing the T-90M through thermal imaging sights.