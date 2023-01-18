Special forces commander Novikov: the village of Sol after Soledar easily passed under the control of the RF Armed Forces

The village of Sol in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) after the capture of the city of Soledar easily came under the control of the Russian army, said Vladimir Novikov, commander of the Troy volunteer special forces unit, with the call sign Alabai. Writes about it TASS.

According to a serviceman of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation, with the beginning of the cleansing of Soledar, Ukrainian officers and foreign mercenaries fled the settlement. They abandoned the rank and file of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). “The settlement of Sol is small, so it was stormed hard, quickly. Those who managed to surrender, surrendered, ”he stressed.

As the commander of the special forces unit said, Ukrainian officers fled from the village of Sol about a week ago.

Earlier, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, announced a potential encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Seversk.