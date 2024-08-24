Alaudinov: Akhmat special forces prevent attempts of counterattacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region

Around the clock, the Akhmat special forces prevent attempts at counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. This RIA Novosti said Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense, commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov.

According to him, the enemy is trying to push through the positions held by Russian units, and there are clashes. The Akhmat special forces are on the main routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advance and are destroying them, the major general added.

“The situation is under control, everything is fine,” Alaudinov noted.

Over the past 24 hours, Akhmat special forces fighters destroyed more than ten pieces of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment in the Kursk region.