Alaudinov: Russian Armed Forces liberated Nizhnyaya Parovaya and Nechayev in Kursk Oblast

Russian Armed Forces fighters liberated two settlements in Kursk Oblast. This was reported on their Telegram channel reported Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Apti Alaudinov.

According to him, the Arbat unit has finally cleared the village of Nizhnyaya Parovaya and the settlement of Nechayev of Ukrainian troops. At the same time, the combat contact line “has not undergone any significant changes.”

Also, Alaudinov noted, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered serious losses in this area.

On August 26, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that since the invasion of the Kursk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost more than 6.2 thousand fighters, with more than 400 Ukrainian servicemen killed in 24 hours. In addition to personnel, the enemy lost 73 tanks, 33 infantry fighting vehicles, 188 cars, 404 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery pieces, and 5 anti-aircraft missile systems. Russian troops also managed to destroy three American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system launchers.