Akhmat commander Alaudinov: special forces are preparing for an offensive in a new sector in the DPR

Apti Alaudinov, commander of the Akhmat special forces, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps, said that preparations had begun for active offensive operations in the new sector. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“By order of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (Armed Forces of Russia – approx. “Tapes.ru”) special forces “Akhmat” transferred to a new site. (…) We are starting to prepare for active offensive operations, ”the publication says.

He clarified that part of the special forces remained in the same area. According to Alaudinov, another regiment was assigned to his command. In addition, two regiments are being trained, the commander added.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Akhmat special forces soldiers were conducting a successful offensive in the Maryinsky tactical direction, which is part of the Donetsk direction. In addition, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, stated that a special forces detachment operating in the zone of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine received a new task.