The Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev announced the death of the commander of the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Caesar Kunikov” Alexander Chirva. He died as a result of injuries during a special military operation to protect Donbass, the head of the southern city wrote in his Telegram channel.

“Alexander Chirva died from wounds received in battle with neo-Nazis in Ukraine. His courage, professionalism and experience saved the lives of the crew members. We will always remember our hero, ”the message says.

The farewell ceremony for the commander took place earlier that day. Chirva died after being wounded in combat with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Alexander Chirva was born in Sevastopol and graduated from the branch of the Military Educational and Scientific Center of the Navy “Naval Academy” of the Naval Institute of Radio Electronics named after Popov. In 2015-2016, he took part in a Russian special operation in Syria.

Earlier, on April 16, in St. Petersburg, they said goodbye to the deputy commander of the 8th Army, Major General Vladimir Frolov, who died in Ukraine. The farewell ceremony, which took place at the Serafimovsky cemetery, was attended by the governor of the city Alexander Beglov.

In Ukraine, the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kiev regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people. Moscow also emphasized that it does not hatch plans for the occupation of Ukraine, and strikes are carried out only on the military infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

