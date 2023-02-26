Self-propelled artillery installation (SAU) 2S-19 “Msta-S” 152-mm caliber allows you to perform any tactical tasks, said the commander of a self-propelled howitzer artillery battery with the call sign Desna from the Southern Military District. On February 26, the Russian Defense Ministry showed how artillerymen work in winter conditions in the NVO zone.

“The battle path of the battery began from near Kherson. They held positions there for a long time, prevented the encirclement of our motorized rifle troops, and hit platoon strongholds. Repeatedly conducted counter-battery struggle. Our combined battery consists of contract soldiers, mobilized — the team is close-knit and quite combative, ”added Desna.

He noted that there are a lot of guys in the battery who distinguished themselves and were awarded medals of Zhukov, Suvorov, medals “For Courage”.

In the course of conducting counter-battery combat, artillerymen strike at the identified firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Crews of self-propelled artillery mounts destroy armored vehicles, artillery and mortar batteries, air defense systems, command posts and long-term firing points of the enemy.

Artillerymen strike at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and quickly change their position. The control of hitting targets and adjusting the fire was carried out by drone crews, the military department explained.

On February 16, the Ministry of Defense showed how the Russian crews of the Khosta self-propelled artillery mounts of the Central Military District work. They destroyed the fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On February 15, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov showed the work of Russian fighters on the front line in the Ugledar region. According to him, the crew of the detection station at the anti-aircraft missile system is constantly monitoring to destroy enemy air targets as soon as possible.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.