Senior midshipman of the Russian Navy Nikitin died in Crimea during an attack by an unmanned boat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

As a result of an attack by an unmanned boat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on November 10, senior midshipman of the Russian Navy (Navy) Denis Nikitin was killed. This was reported by the press service of the Black Sea District Cossack Society.

The deceased commanded a landing boat

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a Black Sea Fleet base in one of the coastal villages in Crimea. Four drone boats were used in the attack; their targets were Russian landing boats of Project 11770 Serna. One of these boats was commanded by Nikitin. He died trying to save the ship from being hit by a Ukrainian drone.

Denis Nikitin was born in 1981 in the city of Uzhur, Krasnoyarsk Territory, where he graduated from high school and from where he was called up for military service in the Black Sea Fleet. After graduating from midshipman school in 2001, he served in various positions at the Novorossiysk naval base.

Nikitin was posthumously awarded the Order of Courage. The man is survived by his wife and two daughters, 16 and 17 years old. The sailor was also a Cossack of the Nevsky farm society. He was buried in Novorossiysk on Monday, November 20.

