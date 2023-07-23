The commander of the Russian grouping Mordvichev said about the disadvantages of NATO training

The commander of the “Center” grouping of troops, Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev, spoke about the disadvantages of NATO training compared to the “Soviet school”. He announced this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” and on the platform “Looking”.

“Guys tell the prisoners of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: “Well, we arrived there, in Germany. We arrived in Germany, prepared the Balts, prepared. What they taught us. There were few cartridges. And there is no such targeted approach to training a fighter of a comprehensive attack aircraft, ”said Mordvichev.

According to him, the shortcomings of NATO military training are noticed by Ukrainian servicemen who have gone through the “Soviet school”. They understand the difference between approaches to military training in NATO and in the USSR.

