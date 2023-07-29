Stefan said on his channel on “Telegram”: “The commander of the ghost battalion, Artur Bogachenko, was successfully removed. He went to visit Alexei Mozgovoy and Alexei Markov.”

Mozgovoy and Markov, the two former commanders of the same battalion, were killed in 2015 and 2020, respectively, in Ukraine as well.

And the “Russian Military Spring Correspondents” channel on “Telegram” published news about Bogachenko’s death in clashes near Klishchevka, south of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine.

What is a “stealth battalion”?

The “Ghost Battalion” was formed in the Luhansk region when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

This battalion is an infantry unit of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic of Donbas in eastern Ukraine and has not received international recognition.

According to Amnesty International, the “Shabah” is one of the brigades of separatist forces known for the brutal treatment and torture of prisoners of war.

This comes at a time when Ukraine is trying, through its counterattack, to regain the lands that Russia has controlled since the beginning of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia was “throwing all its weight” into a campaign to prevent Kiev’s forces from continuing their counter-offensive.