Niamey (agency)

The commander of the presidential guard in Niger, Abd al-Rahman Chiani, who is behind the coup that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum, appeared on state television yesterday, with a banner on the screen that described him as the head of the “National Council for the Protection of the Homeland,” a recently formed military council. An officer said, while reading a statement: “The head of the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland is the head of state. He represents the state of Niger in international relations.”

The statement added that the constitution was suspended and the government dissolved, and that “the National Council will assume all legislative and executive powers.”

African countries, Western powers, and regional and international organizations expressed their concern about the coup in Niger, and insisted on Bazoum’s release and the restoration of constitutional order. Chiani’s statements came on the third day of President Muhammad Bazoum’s detention in his private residence located within the military wing of the Presidential Guard, whose leaders participated in the coup.

Bazoum, who is being held with his family, is safe, and he was able to speak on the phone with other heads of state, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who condemned the coup yesterday, “with the greatest firmness,” calling for his release. Macron said during his visit to Papua New Guinea, “This coup is completely illegal and very dangerous for Nigeriens, Niger and the entire region.”

Until these statements were issued, France did not consider the coup attempt in Niger “final”.

The putschists in Niger announced “the suspension of the activities of political parties until further notice,” and called on “the population to calm down.”

The military council, which includes all arms of the army, gendarmerie and police, suspended all institutions, closed land and air borders, and imposed a curfew from 22:00 pm until 5:00 am (21:00 pm until 4:00 am GMT). The coup drew strong condemnation from the international community.

A “special summit” of the Economic Community of West African States “ECOWAS”, which includes Niger, will be held tomorrow, Sunday, in Abuja to assess the situation after the coup, with the possibility of imposing sanctions.

And the European Union threatened, in the words of its foreign policy official, Josep Borrell, to “immediately stop all forms of financial support.”

Likewise, the French Foreign Ministry announced that Paris “does not recognize the authorities” emanating from the coup and considers Muhammad Bazoum “the sole president of the Republic of Niger.”

For his part, United Nations officials said yesterday that the international organization is still providing humanitarian aid in Niger, but its officials there have not made any contact with the army in the aftermath of the coup.