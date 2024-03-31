URA.RU: General Lapin appointed commander of the Leningrad Military District

The Chief of the Main Staff of the Ground Forces, Hero of Russia, Colonel General Alexander Lapin was appointed commander of the Leningrad Military District. URA.RU reports this with reference to a source in military circles. There has been no official confirmation of this yet.

In essence, these are equal positions, although, undoubtedly, the position of commander of a district (and parallel group) is more honorable URA.RU source in military circles

About a possible appointment also reported “Fontanka”. The material names Lapin as the most likely candidate for this post.

It is noted that the head of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, during a visit to the special operation zone, “addressing the command staff of the Leningrad Military District, said a phrase that was interpreted as if the decision on Alexander Lapin had already been made.”

The publication's sources disagreed on whether the decree on the appointment had been signed, or whether the final decision would only be made. One of the newspaper's interlocutors said that Lapin had already taken command of the district.

In early March, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the creation of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts. According to him, they appeared due to the increasing threat from the North Atlantic Alliance.

The Leningrad Military District includes the Republics of Karelia and Komi, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, Kaliningrad, Leningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov regions, St. Petersburg and the Nenets Autonomous District.

On February 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the re-establishment of the Leningrad and Moscow military districts, as well as the expansion of the Southern one.

Related materials:

Lapin was removed from his post as commander of the Central Military District in October 2022

Alexander Lapin has been commander of the troops of the Central Military District since November 22, 2017. He passed all command positions, and also headed the Combined Arms Academy of the Russian Armed Forces.

In July 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the Colonel General the title of Hero of Russia.

On October 29, 2022, ChGTRK Grozny reported that Alexander Lapin was removed from office. The TV channel did not give reasons why this decision was allegedly made. Previously, he was repeatedly criticized by the head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov.

Later, the URA.RU agency clarified that the commander was not removed from his post, but took a three-week leave. According to a source in the Ministry of Defense, Lapin was “given time to rest,” citing the fact that he commanded the troops from the very beginning of the special operation.

On November 3, it was reported that Major General Alexander Linkov was appointed acting commander of the Central Military District instead of Colonel General Lapin.

On January 10, 2023, it became known that Alexander Lapin headed the Main Headquarters of the Ground Forces of the Russian Armed Forces. It was specified that in his new position he would deal with planning and mobilization issues.

On February 17, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the change of commander of the Central Military District. The appointment was received by Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev.

The military department announced other appointments. Thus, the commander of the troops of the Western District was Lieutenant General Evgeny Nikiforov, the Eastern District – Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, the Southern District – Colonel General Sergei Kuzovlev.

Lapin has repeatedly criticized Kadyrov

Lapin has repeatedly been criticized by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. On October 1, 2022, he accused the general of withdrawing troops from Krasny Liman. According to Kadyrov, Lapin, who was appointed to lead the defense of the Krasnoliman direction, deployed mobilized people from the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) at the borders.

How can you quickly manage units while being 150 km away from them? Due to the lack of basic military logistics, today we left several settlements and a large area of ​​territory Ramzan Kadyrov head of Chechnya

Kadyrov called General Mordvichev, who replaced Lapin as commander of the Central Military District, the best general.

In turn, the Russian military leader, reserve army general Vladimir Boldyrev noted that Lapin is a trained and very capable general with a good military education. He stated that the front needed him.

After reports that the Colonel General had taken a leave of absence, the Russian military asked Lapin to return to the special operation zone.