The commander of the formation “Kraken” said that Kyiv has no way to defeat the Russian army

The commander of the Ukrainian national formation “Kraken” Dmitry Strelnikov, taken prisoner, believes that Kyiv has no way to defeat the Russian army. He told reporters about this, his words are quoted RIA News.

According to him, the unit to which he belongs does not have any special or special skills, and the information broadcast by Ukrainian television is only part of the information war.

“It seems to me that we do not have such an opportunity to defeat the Russian army,” he assessed the chances of Ukraine.

Strelnikov also admitted that regular military personnel are much better trained than the representatives of his formation, and most of the military do not know how to use weapons provided by the West.

On August 8, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that pinpoint strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile troops managed to destroy the combat capability of the Kraken in Kharkov. The department claimed that the commanders of the formation want to make up for the losses at the expense of civilians in the Kharkiv region and are trying to force them to join their ranks.