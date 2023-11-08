The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that Gertz and his team donated blood on Tuesday at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Gerhartz also met with his Israeli counterpart, Major General Tomer Bar, who described to him the conditions and developments in the war with Hamas in Gaza.

The German Air Force Commander said that he was “fully confident in the ability of the Israeli Air Force to accomplish the mission accurately,” as he put it.

It is noteworthy that immediately after the Hamas attack on October 7, a shortage in blood reserves was recorded, prompting thousands of Israelis to donate blood immediately.

Health officials currently say that all blood types have become sufficiently available, noting that “any soldier who needs blood will receive it immediately and without any problems.”