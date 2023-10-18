Chiavari – The mayor of Chiavari, Federico Messutimet the new commander of the Santa Margherita Ligure Circomare, the lieutenant Salvatore Amenta, in office since last September 29th, arrived in Tigullio after having held the role of manager of the technical security service of the port of Trieste for seven years. The greeting took place in the town hall, the commander of the captain’s office was accompanied by the lieutenant Luigi Giannuzzohead of the local maritime office of the Chiavari coast guard. «We discussed various issues that concern our territory and the tourist port – declares Messuti – In addition to congratulating me on the new assignment, I wanted to reiterate our maximum availability to collaborate with the maritime offices”.